When Did Spotify Wrapped Get So Chatty?

“In 2021 you did what you set out to do.”

“You’ve always understood assignments.”

“As far as your skincare routine is concerned, you are eligible for the playlist.”

No, these sentences are not uttered by Tiktok Star or Mast Mom. Instead, they are the phrases that appear in the annual data-driven marketing campaign known as Spotify Wrapped.

Released on December 1, the feature shows users of the streaming music service the most listened songs and artists of the year. His arrival reliably inspires numerous screenshots and memes on social media. In 2020, for example, people posted about how depressing (or soothing) some of their most listened tracks were.

During this time, much of the commentary revolved around the campaign’s Internet slang (“rent free in my head,” “web check,” “main character”) and references to popular topics (NFTs, skin care regimens). In a meme, a Twitter user joked Personal finance Using the Spotify campaign tone: “Your account balance checks are at the bottom.003%. Strange flex but fine! ”