When Dilip Kumar took 3 months for a movie shot fingers were hurt for the scene; spectators were shocked

Dilip Kumar used to do his difficult scenes himself. He did not want him to get any work done by his body double.

From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgan, many Bollywood stalwarts do not like to use body double on screen. Rather, he himself tries to do difficult scenes with difficulty. Legend actor Dilip Kumar’s name is also included in this list. He too used to do his own difficult scenes and believed that ‘if he (body double) can do this work, then what is the need of me’.

One such incident is related to Dilip Kumar’s film Kohinoor. A song was to be shot for this film. This popular song still rules the hearts of the audience- ‘Radhika Naache Re… in Madhuban’. The film was being shot in the year 1959. When the song ‘Madhuban Mein Radhika’ was being shot in the film, the makers suggested that Dilip Kumar’s body double would be needed in this song. Dilip Kumar heard this.

Dilip Kumar objected to this and said that he would do his own scenes. But Dilip Kumar was told that this song is a classical song. At one place in the song, he will be shown playing the sitar, which he does not know. In such a situation, director SU Sunny decided that without the body double, the work would not work.

However, Dilip Kumar said that he himself will do this scene. In such a situation, the director had to obey him. It was decided that Dilip Kumar would play the sitar, but would put the player’s finger shots in the close shot. When Dilip Kumar heard this, he got agitated again and said that when I have to do the same then what is the need of me?

Music composer Naushad Ali himself had mentioned this incident in one of his interviews. He had said, Dilip sahib’s eyes used to act. He didn’t even need dialogues. In the film Kohinoor, when we were recording the song Radhika Naache Re in Madhuban, the matter got stuck regarding this scene. Dilip Kumar was to be shown playing the sitar in the song. Dilip Kumar had also admitted that it would be very difficult. In such a situation, I told him that Ustad Haleem Jaffer Khan has played the sitar, we will give him a closeup in the scene.

He had further told that Dilip Kumar did not agree. He said that he would give these closeups himself. In such a situation, he gave 2 to 3 months to Sitar and did Riyaz. It took 3 months to complete that one shot. When Dilip sahib shot that scene, he went to eat. When Naushad came and sat next to him, he saw that Dilip Kumar’s fingers were taped. When he was asked, Dilip Sahab told that his fingers were covered in blood while playing the sitar. In such a situation, tape had to be applied on the cut fingers.