When Dilip Kumar’s heart had come on Nargis Salims Anarkali was about to be made such a bad thing

At that time everyone was in awe of Nargis, a very beautiful and likeable actress. While Raj Kapoor was convinced of Nargis’s beauty, Dilip Kumar too lost his heart on the actress. On the other hand, Mughal-e-Azam director K Asif also wanted Nargis. Salim was finalized when ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ was being made in the 40s. But the selection of Anarkali was going on now. But after independence, the director of this film settled in Pakistan and the film went into cold storage.

Then K Asif took up the task of making this film. He then cast Dilip Kumar for the role of Salim in his film. While Nargis was made Anarkali. But when Nargis came to know about this that Dilip Kumar would play Salim’s character, she refused to work in this film. This is mentioned in the book ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ by Rajkumar Keswani.

Two reasons were believed to be behind Nargis’s no. The first is that Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor were very good friends. In such a situation, how could Nargis romance Raj Kapoor’s friend! According to reports, even Raj Kapoor did not want Nargis to work in that film. And the second reason is said that during the film ‘Hustle’, Nargis’s mother got angry with Jaddanbai’s Asif and Dilip Kumar. According to reports, some unnecessary intimate scenes were made between Dileep and Nargis in this film, due to which Nargis’s mother got angry. In such a situation, Nargis did not even for Mughal-e-Azam.

After this, the film Mughal-e-Azam was made with Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. This film is still considered to be the iconic film of Hindi cinema. During this, the love-story of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar also started. Which is not hidden from anyone. The pair of both was well-liked by the people in Mughal-e-Azam. There was a time when Dilip Kumar used to come to Pune from Mumbai only to see Madhubala.