When does the maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.0 update start and end?

Genshin Impact 2.0 is just a couple of hours away and players will only have to wait through one maintenance before they are able to explore the new region of Inazuma. Players have been waiting for quite a while to enter the land of Electro, and the day has finally come. This maintenance will be going up on 7/21/21 at 6:00 (UTC 8) and is estimated to take 5 hours. Players can learn more about the maintenance timing here and when they can launch Genshin Impact.Genshin Impact 2.0: When does the maintenance begin and end?Dear Travelers,To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance. 〓Update Schedule〓2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC 8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021Genshin Impact players won't have too long to wait for the upcoming maintenance that will be updating the game and releasing the new region, Inazuma. Genshin Impact 2.0 has been a long time coming and this maintenance is the final wait in between players and the newest content coming to the game. Players can expect this maintenance to begin at 06:00:00 (UTC 8), and it should last roughly 5 hours.Also read: How many Primogems are needed to unlock Ayaka in Genshin Impact?Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance times: Players around the world will be able to enter Inazuma for the first time after this maintenance ends, so they can check a list of conversions for when it starts and ends here. The patch should begin at these times:Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance time in EST: 6 PMGenshin Impact 2.0 maintenance time in PST: 3 PMGenshin Impact 2.0 maintenance time in BST: 11 PMGenshin Impact 2.0 maintenance time in CST: 6 AMGenshin Impact 2.0 maintenance time in IST: 3:30 AMThe patch should last around 5 hours according to Genshin Impact's official Twitter, and players will receive 300 Primogems for the downtime. The maintenance should end at these times for each timezone:Genshin Impact 2.0 release time in EST: 11 PMGenshin Impact 2.0 release time in PST: 8 PMGenshin Impact 2.0 release time in BST: 4 AMGenshin Impact 2.0 release time in CST: 11 AMGenshin Impact 2.0 release time in IST: 8:30 AMCharacter Demo – " #KamisatoAyaka : Camellia in Winter Snow" | Genshin ImpactAlthough Ayaka has long since mastered the Kamisato Art Tachi Jutsu, she continues to persevere in her practice.https://t.co/bvWh9O2jaL#GenshinImpact— Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 20, 2021These times are subject to change depending on how long the patch takes, and players may have to wait a little longer or a little shorter. Still, the wait is definitely worth it as Inazuma has finally almost arrived in Genshin Impact.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 brings Lost Riches event: Four Seelie companions, Primogems and more in rewards Genshin Impact players have been waiting a long time for Inazuma, and this last maintenance will be the final step between the community and the land of Electro in Genshin Impact 2.0.Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 to giveaway Beidou character for free: Event release date, Primogems and major rewards revealed