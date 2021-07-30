When Does Track and Field Start at the Olympics? How to Watch the Events in Tokyo



The men’s 1,500 meters still seem to be up to the task. Timothy Cheruiyot, the reigning world champion, was first excluded from Kenya’s Olympic squad when he finished fourth at the country’s selections in June. He was added to the squad after setting the fastest time since 2015 at a high-profile meeting in Monaco a few weeks ago. He could be challenged by Jakob Ingebrigtsen from Norway, the youngest of the famous Ingebrigtsen brothers.

Of course, anything can happen: at the 2016 Olympics, Matthew Centrowitz won gold for the United States by overtaking the field at the end of a highly tactical race. At 31, he seems to be back in great shape.

Who are the other athletes to watch?

Any list like this should include Allyson Felix, 35, the great lady of American athletics. Six-time gold medalist Felix is ​​set to compete in the 400 meters in her fifth and final Olympics.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica, 34, is already a two-time Olympic champion in the women’s 100 meters. She hopes to win another gold after winning bronze at the 2016 Games. It seems entirely possible – she ran the fastest time of her life in June – and Sha’Carri Richardson, who would have been among the favorites, will be absent after testing positive for marijuana, a banned substance, in US trials.

Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands could foresee something really daring: she is entered in the 1,500 meters, 5,000 meters and 10,000 meters. And she might just be the favorite in all three, if she can survive multiple rounds in multiple events.

At 21, Mondo Duplantis holds the world record for the pole vault. He grew up in Louisiana but competes for Sweden, his mother’s home country.

Dominant figure of the male marathon, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya will try to repeat himself as Olympic champion in the streets of Sapporo. Kipchoge, the world record holder and the first man to cross the 2-hour barrier (an unofficial mark), won 10 consecutive marathons before placing eighth in the London Marathon last year, revealing his apparent mortality.