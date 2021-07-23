When Euphemisms (but Never Sharks) Attack

Shark scientists urged the public to call human-shark interactions something other than shark attacks, preferring less derogatory terms like “shark encounters.” Scientists point out that humans tend to be to blame for shark injuries – accidentally stepping on small sharks, which retract; swim in cloudy water, venture too close.

“A ‘shark attack’ is a story of intent,” Christopher Pepin-Neff of the University of Sydney told Times reporter Alan Yuhas. “But sharks don’t know what people are. They don’t know when you are in the boat. They don’t know what a propeller is. It is not an attack.

But the replacement terms, while more precise and less inflammatory, have an air of cuteness, reminiscent of the top hats and evening gloves of centuries past.