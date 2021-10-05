When Facebook shuts down, others go with it

When something like Facebook takes off from the Internet, there are massive knock-on effects. For example, a website meant to let you know if services are down, called Is It Down Right Now, struggles mightily under the weight of people trying to look up the status of Instagram. Cloudflare, a company that runs a DNS service (DNS acts like a map for your web browser when it is trying to find a website and is also a potential culprit when it comes to major outages ), reports It had to raise additional resources to keep up with the traffic of people trying to load Facebook (or Instagram or WhatsApp) over and over again.

If you need to check if other sites are down, you still have options. There’s the venerable DownDetector, as well as Down for Everyone or Just Me (DFEOJM has informed me it’s not just me having a problem with Is It Down). I need to decide between you all on how to split the traffic between these two sites so we don’t crash them as well.

Now, here’s the fun part. @cloudflare Runs a free DNS resolver, 1.1.1.1, and many people use it. So Facebook etc are down… guess what happens? People keep trying again. The software keeps retrying. We https://t.co/qq6U47Tjc6 . become vulnerable to a massive influx of DNS traffic asking for — john graham-cumming (@jgrahamc) 4 October 2021

Of course, with Facebook shutting down, we all need to do something with our time. Twitter’s official account (as well as Jack Dorsey himself) scoffed at the situation, but each site has its limits. As a result, Twitter broke even for some users. The company’s status page says there was a problem with its API, which has been resolved.

In the hacking world, there is something called a DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attack, where attackers basically pool together tons of computing resources and use them to generate tons of traffic to the website . If they have enough power, the website will go down – and it’s quite possible that what happened with Is It Down Right Now, rather than malicious hackers, this half the Internet accidentally overwhelms the service through sheer combined will. Used to be. I think this is what happens when Facebook’s status page goes down along with the rest of its services.

PS: There’s a weird side effect that basically comes from many people using their internet connection only for Facebook – many ISPs and cellular providers, like T-Mobile, AT&T, and more, also see the below. Even though their services seem to be working fine. But because people can’t use Facebook, they may assume the problem lies elsewhere.

Update October 4th, 3:56PM ET: Additional information about Twitter also experiencing problems.

Update October 4th, 8:11PM ET: Updated to reflect the end of Facebook’s outage.