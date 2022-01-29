When Faisal Patel proposed marriage to Ameesha Patel actress said main akele rahakar khush hoon

Discussions about the relationship between actress Ameesha Patel and Faisal Patel have often been heard in the media. At the same time, during an interview, Ameesha had categorically denied any relationship with Faisal.

Bollywood actress Amisha Patel is seen very active on social media. Often she is seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. Along with this, the actress also keeps making headlines about her relationship. A few days ago, Amisha was in a lot of discussions on social media about her alleged boyfriend’s proposal of marriage. After this incident, he gave an interview, in which he denied any relationship with Faisal Patel.

Ameesha Patel is always in news for one reason or the other. Till now she is not married and she portrays herself as a self-sufficient woman. At the same time, Ameesha’s name has been associated with many actors during the film industry. But till now he has been seen in clear denial of every relationship.

At the same time, a few days ago, Faisal Patel had publicly proposed Ameesha Patel for marriage on his Twitter handle, due to which everyone started to feel that both are really in a serious relationship. It started when Ameesha wished Faesal on his birthday on December 30. He wrote, wishing Faisal, ‘Happy birthday my darling, love you… have a wonderful year’. After which Faisal commented on his post and wrote, ‘I am formally proposing publicly. Will you marry me?’.

After this Amisha Patel gave an interview to ‘Bombay Times’, in which she told about her relationship with Faisal. He said, ‘It is pleasing. Faisal and I have known each other for many years. I am friend of Faisal and his sister. That post was just a joke between us. I am still single and I am more than happy to be single. I don’t want to be in any relationship. Faisal likes to joke all the time.

Faisal removed this proposal post after it went viral. To which Ameesha said, ‘I told Faisal. There was no need to delete this comment and I would have replied to the post in my own style. To which he said, ‘He started getting calls from people. This happens often with celebs. You can’t even joke in public.

Talking about the work of Ameesha Patel, she will soon be seen in the sequel of the film ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Actor Sunny Deol will also be with her in this film.