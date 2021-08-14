When farm income is taxable: Income tax on farmers: Rules for levying tax on farmers

No tax on farmers, find out why There is no tax on farm income. Under Section 10 (1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, income from agriculture is tax-free. Our country India has always been an agricultural country. Most people depend on agriculture for their livelihood. At the same time, the whole country is dependent on farmers, so that the supply of food and beverages remains the same. In such a situation, no tax is imposed on the farmers by the government, instead they are given relief from all kinds of schemes. Agriculture has advantages and disadvantages as most farmers depend on rainfall. In such a scenario, the income from agriculture has been kept tax free till now.

What is the income from agriculture? The big question is, what is the income from agriculture or what is called agricultural income? Explain that the income earned by contracting or leasing agricultural land is called agricultural income. If a house is built on agricultural land, in which the farmer lives or uses it as a store room or outhouse, the income from that land is still called agricultural income.

When is agricultural income taxed? If processed food is produced from any agricultural product, the income from it will not be considered as agricultural income. For example, if a cane grower sells his cane directly, it will be a farm income, but if he sells it as jaggery or sugar, it will not be a farm income. Commercial sale of trees is beyond the scope of agricultural income.

Income tax on farmers: Most people do not know what the tax rules are for farmers. They do not know whether there is tax on farmers or not. If it feels too much and if it doesn’t, why not feel it? Let’s get rid of some of your confusion regarding tax rules for agricultural income today. Find out when and what the rules are on taxes on farmers.