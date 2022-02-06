When Father Sukhwinder Banned Raj Bawa To Bowling For 5 Years Now He Create History In U19 World Cup Final IND vs ENG

Before the beginning of the year 2022, very few cricket fans would have been familiar with the name of Raj Angad Bawa. However, after India won the Under-19 World Cup, this name must have been rotten on his tongue. Yes why not? Raj Bawa has done the same thing.

Raj Bawa created history by taking 5 wickets for 31 runs in the final against England. However, the story of Raj Angad Bawa turning from middle-order batsman to all-rounder is interesting, as his father once banned Raj from bowling fast for 5 years.

Raj Bawa holds the record for the best bowling performance in the Under-19 World Cup final. Before Raj Bawa, this record was in the name of Anwar Ali of Pakistan. Anwar Ali took 5 for 35 in the final against India in 2006.

Not only this, Raj also made a splash in the batting in the final. He scored 35 runs. Raj Bawa scored 252 runs in 6 matches at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup at an average of 63. He also has a century in this. His highest score was 162 not out. He also became the highest run-scorer in a single match of the tournament.

Raj Bawa has inherited the game. His grandfather Tarlochan Singh Bawa was part of the Indian team that won the gold medal at the 1948 London Olympics. Raj Bawa’s father Sukhwinder Bawa was also selected in the Indian team for the 1988 Under-19 World Cup, but his cricket career did not progress much due to injury.

However, Sukhwinder was still in the limelight after India won the 2000 Under-19 World Cup, as his disciple and former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Now once again his phone rings continuously. The phone’s inbox is flooded with messages. But Sukhwinder is not too overwhelmed.

He says, ‘I am having ‘Deja Vu’.’ ‘Deja Vu’ is a French word which means ‘before felt’. He told Indian Express in a heavy voice, ‘At that time, it was an ‘Adrenaline Rush’. Right now it seems that man I have seen all this. Yes, I am a bit emotional because Raj is my son.

Sukhwinder had completely refused to bowl fast to Raj Bawa for five years. Sukhwinder’s focus was more on his son’s batting. Raj Angad Bawa was initially a middle-order batsman who used to bowl off-spin. Sukhwinder said, ‘Fast bowling is in his DNA. He took five wickets in an under-12 match in Gurugram. That was the moment I told him that now you should focus more on batting.

The reason behind this insistence of Sukhwinder was that he never wanted his son to become a tailender. He said, ‘I wanted him to be a proper batsman, not a fast bowler who can’t even face 10 balls. I worked on his batting. I never allowed him to bowl fast for almost five years.

Raj’s love for fast bowling grew when he was selected in the Punjab Under-16 team for the Vijay Merchant Trophy. There was a strict instruction from Sukhwinder to focus on his batting, but Raj used to bowl at the nets and requested everyone to keep it a secret.

Sukhwinder said, ‘When he started fast bowling again, I knew from day one. I am his father. However, I didn’t say a word to him as he was scoring runs. Sukhwinder Bawa is known for his discipline amongst his trainees.

Arslan Khan, one of Sukhwinder’s apprentices said, ‘Bawa sir never tolerates indiscipline, be it me or Raj. They hate when someone comes late for training.

Arslan explained, ‘He will always tell us that if you can’t respect the game, stop playing it. He was the father to all of us at home, taking care of our diet, helping us when we had muscle cramps, but he is tough on the field.