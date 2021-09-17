When Giraffes Fight, They’re Honorable
Giraffes don’t fight much, says Jessica Granweiler, a master’s student at the University of Manchester in England who studies nature’s tallest mammals. When they do, watch out.
“Fight is extremely rare because it is extremely violent,” Ms Granweiler said.
When larger adult males venture out for territory or mating rights, their hornlike pairs are thrust with the force of their long necks and can bite the flesh of their opponents, injuring and sometimes killing a fighter. can kill too.
But some forms of giraffe duel serve other purposes. In a study published last month in the journal Ethology, Ms Granweiler and her colleagues reported some discoveries about the sparse behaviors that help giraffes establish social hierarchies. He showed that the animals did not take advantage of smaller members of their herds, but instead exercised their head-butts with males of similar stature in such a way that even a human might seem fair or respectable.
Such findings could aid in the conservation of dwindling animal populations.
Ms Granweiler and her colleagues observed social behavior in giraffes in the small Mogalakwena River Reserve in South Africa from November 2016 to May 2017. He began recording the details of these fights – basically who the giraffes fought in, and how the world.
They were surprised to learn that giraffes, like humans, can be right-wing or right-wing when it comes to fighting. Even the smallest animals showed a clear preference, although unlike humans it seemed that they were equally divided between left wing and right wing.
The researchers also noticed that the young men sparred more with each other, and almost always chose opponents similar in size to theirs—there wasn’t much bullying going on. Once there was also the effect of brawling, where a one-off match would infect the crowd and inspire more fights around them.
The youngest men also coped a little differently. Ms Granweiler, a graduate student at work, said they were probably practicing the technique. They may have been gauging their strength against their peers as they turned their heads against each other’s chests and buttocks.
Mature adults also participated, but they spent more time clasping their necks together in wrestling matches. Ms. Granweiler speculates that those talks were an assessment of each other’s strengths without resorting to full-blown battles.
She also found that men almost always respected an opponent’s choice of which side to fight. For example, if two southeasts face each other, they match from head to tail. If one opponent was right wing and the other left wing, they would be face to face.
“I don’t know if this is a mutual agreement – respect my side and I will respect your side,” Ms Granweiler said. “I’ve never seen a man try to cheat.”
While fights may be fair, they still sometimes had a referee. Ms. Granweiler said older, mature males sometimes break up bouts between younger males. Maybe these men are policing their peers, or maybe they’re just trying to stop young firebrands from being a little overconfident.
“It’s a clever way to create an illusion among low-ranking males to maintain dominance and monopolize females,” said Monica Bond, who studies giraffe social dynamics at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, but was not involved in this study. ” “As with most mammals, it’s a tough world for people.”
Ms Granweiler added that “it’s probably also her way of saying ‘Don’t forget – I’m the strongest here too.'”
Dr Bond called the paper “well done”, although he said it studied a population that was relatively small with some degree of potential relatedness between individuals. While she said its findings were valid, it was unclear whether more independent males from more genetically diverse populations might behave differently.
Ms Granweiler said the more we understand about giraffe behavior, the better we can manage the animals. For example, how and when males may fight can be important information for zoo keepers or other small wildlife sanctuaries.
Dr. Bond adds that this type of social interaction can also teach us why populations may be large or small in given areas – important knowledge as giraffe populations are declining in many parts of Africa.
“If the dominant male monopolizes mating, the effective population size is much smaller than if all sexually mature males are capable of mating,” she said. “These behaviors determine how much genetic diversity is passed from males to the next generation.”
