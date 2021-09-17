When Giraffes Fight, They’re Honorable

Giraffes don’t fight much, says Jessica Granweiler, a master’s student at the University of Manchester in England who studies nature’s tallest mammals. When they do, watch out.

“Fight is extremely rare because it is extremely violent,” Ms Granweiler said.

When larger adult males venture out for territory or mating rights, their hornlike pairs are thrust with the force of their long necks and can bite the flesh of their opponents, injuring and sometimes killing a fighter. can kill too.

But some forms of giraffe duel serve other purposes. In a study published last month in the journal Ethology, Ms Granweiler and her colleagues reported some discoveries about the sparse behaviors that help giraffes establish social hierarchies. He showed that the animals did not take advantage of smaller members of their herds, but instead exercised their head-butts with males of similar stature in such a way that even a human might seem fair or respectable.

Such findings could aid in the conservation of dwindling animal populations.

Ms Granweiler and her colleagues observed social behavior in giraffes in the small Mogalakwena River Reserve in South Africa from November 2016 to May 2017. He began recording the details of these fights – basically who the giraffes fought in, and how the world.