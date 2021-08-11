When Govinda broke down in front of the media My films are not getting platform and release date

bollywood actors Govinda Known for his comedy and dance in the Hindi film industry. The charisma that he had in the 90s, in later years, it faded away. Govinda also tried his hand in politics but soon his mind got upset and he came back to films. But he did not get many films on the comeback, he also produced some films, for which he alleged that his films did not get theatres, an attempt was made to ruin his career.

In the year 2018 film, ‘Friday’, Govinda worked with Varun Sharma. The film could not earn much. Govinda said that this film also did not get much theater and hence the film could not earn well. Shortly after the release of the film, Govinda spoke to the media where he was in pain.

He had said, ‘I have complete accounts of 9 years. Why is this being done to me for years? I have come out of politics, there is no problem, no problem for anyone from my side. I’m just moving around with folded hands. I don’t say one wrong word to anyone.’

Govinda further said that there are some people in the industry who are not allowing his films to be released and even if the film is being released, he is not getting much theaters. He said, ‘A man can bear 2 years, 3 years, I have had 9 years. What’s the problem with me? Where is the problem? And what have I become to someone, did I kill someone? I don’t understand this.

With David Dhawan Govinda gave many successful films, Govinda talked about them on many occasions. Govinda had told that when he came back to films after politics, he wanted to know whether David wanted to give him work or not. Govinda had overheard David on the phone through a friend saying that Govinda would no longer get hero roles, Tell him to do whatever small role he gets. This struck Govinda very much and then he never worked with David Dhawan.





