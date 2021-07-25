When Govinda started getting restless while doing romance scene, this veteran lady helped

New Delhi. Dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 running on the small screen has become the most favorite show of today. People of all ages get happy watching this show. The most important thing to see in this show is that every big and small star comes here as a guest and shares many of his secrets while sharing his old memories. Something similar is going to happen. In the next episode of the show ‘Dance Deewane’… when actor Govinda is going to be seen in this show. In the coming episodes, he revealed such secrets related to his life that you too will be surprised to hear.

Actor Govinda told that he was very shy while entering the film, he disclosed about the romantic scene of the film ‘Ilzaam’. This was his first and sharing the incident that happened during the sets of the film, the actor said, “I remember the actress in my first film was Neelam and with her, I had to shoot a romantic song and try again and again. Even after that I was not able to romance with him. The body was sweating out of nervousness. Standing in the corner seeing this action of mine, Saroj Khan came and caught me and asked if you have never romanced any girl ! I said ‘no’, and he immediately asked one of his assistant choreographers to show me how to romance.”

Talking about Govinda’s work front, he is far away from the film screens these days. But he remains active on social media and stays connected with his fans.

#Govinda #started #restless #romance #scene #veteran #lady #helped