When Harshal Patel was Sent home mid IPL by RCB today same Franchise paying him more than 10 Crore

Harshal Patel is currently one of the best death bowlers for India. His career changed after a successful nfS stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2021. He got a chance in Team India. RCB bought Harshal back for Rs 10.75 crore in a mega auction ahead of IPL 2022. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad bid for him. Although; This was not the case until four years ago. The right-arm bowler has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career.

Harshal told Gaurav Kapoor on the Breakfast with Champions show that he was once sent back home in the middle of the IPL. The sentence is from the year 2017. He was still a part of RCB then. He played four-five matches that season. After that he was sent home. Why did this happen? Harshal himself told.

Harshal said, “I played 5 matches in 2016 and did not play any match after that. 2017 was the same situation again. I was even sent home once. This used to happen a lot earlier. If you are hiring a player, he has to pay hotel room expenses and daily allowance. You would have to take him to practice. He has to book his flight ticket. I clearly remember what happened. Avinash Vaidya called me into the room and he said, ‘Dan (former coach Daniel Vettori) wants to talk to you. We stayed at the Ritz-Carlton. He called me to the breakfast area and told me ‘We don’t see you playing at least 4-5 more matches, so we’re going to send you home’. But we will call you back. It was clearly a rejection. That is, you are not even in the team. ,

Harshal had nothing to lose, so the pacer made one last attempt. After RCB were knocked out of the playoff race, Harshal made a comeback in the team’s final match of the league stage and took 3 for 43, helping RCB win by 10 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Describing this, Harshal said, “Then after 4-5 matches, RCB were out. We couldn’t qualify for the playoffs. So I messaged Vettori saying ‘Give me a chance’. This was the first time I had asked someone for something for myself. He called me for the last match. We were playing against Delhi at Kotla. I bowled the first over which was about 14-15 runs. I thought ’15 is already done, how bad can it be?’ Then I took three wickets and the team won the match. I was the player of the match in that match.”