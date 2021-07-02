When Haseen Dilruba Fame Actor Vikrant Massey Caught Watching Adult Film by Masi and Then | When Vikrant was watching adult film with cousin late at night, suddenly the aunt came into the room and then…

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane and Taapsee Pannu are making headlines these days due to their film ‘Haseen Dilruba’. Recently, all the three actors have shared some interesting anecdotes from their lives. When these stars arrived on a radio show, RJ Siddhartha asked him if he had ever been caught watching something that he should not have seen. On this, Vikrant Massey shared an interesting anecdote with everyone.

Aunt caught watching adult film

Vikrant Massey told that this incident happened to him when he was at his maternal grandmother’s house. She told, ‘My cousin and I were watching (adult film) and then my aunt came into the room. We never thought that she would wake up at 3 in the night. Then we were very embarrassed. I was staying at my grandmother’s house for a few days.

felt ashamed

Vikrant Massey told that after this incident, whenever he had to go to his aunt to have a glass of water or for any other work, he used to be very embarrassed. He told that he used to shy away from looking into his aunt’s eyes. He said that it was very embarrassing. Although his aunt never told this to his mother.

never told anyone

Vikrant Massey said, ‘He never told this to my mother or anyone else. It was a matter of understanding that children are growing up. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu told that the same thing was seen in her house which her father wanted to see. During this, whenever an intimate scene came on the screen, everyone used to get into a very awkward position.

Harshvardhan told his story

Harshvardhan Rane also recounted his anecdote in the same way and told that he used to read cheap cheap novels and go to see some B-grade films which were shown in theaters in those days. Harshvardhan told that those films also used to be strange because you had to wait for hours for the scene you wanted to see.

