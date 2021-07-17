When hema malini announcement will not work dharmendra any film

New Delhi. Actress Hema Malini, who is currently known as Dreamgirl in Bollywood, is currently a BJP MP, her fans still want to see her on the silver screen. But Hema Malini now does only a few films. Most of his focus remains on his Lok Sabha constituency. The evergreen pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra is always remembered in Bollywood, their fans still want to see both of them together on the silver screen, but Dreamgirls is not ready for it. People always want to know the reason behind it.

If the name of the pair that gave hit films in Bollywood is taken, then the name of the pair of Hema Malini and Dharmendra has been at the top. Apart from reel life, Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love in real life has also started filming. The two met in 1965 during the premiere of Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’s film ‘Aasman Mahal’.

After Hema Malini got married to Dharmendra, she did films but after the birth of daughters, she stopped turning to films. When Hema’s daughters grew up, she again stepped into films, but the fans did not get to see the pair with Dharmendra again. Evergreen actress Hema had made it clear in an interview that she will no longer do films with Dharmendra.