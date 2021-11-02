When Hema Malini Father Met Dharmendra Father: ‘Idli sambar does not bring strength’ – Dharmendra’s father started Arm Wrestling with Hema Malini’s father instead of shaking hands; This is how the relationship started –

Hema Malini once told Dharmendra that the time has come when our families should meet together.

The pairing of Dharmendra and Hema Malini has been considered one of the best couples of Hindi cinema. The love story of this couple was also very interesting. Hema Malini, who fell in love with the married Dharmendra, one day told Dharmendra that the time has come that our families should meet each other. In such a situation, Dharmendra had reached Hema Malini’s house with his father Kewal Kishan Singh Deol. Hema Malini along with her Appa and Amma were busy with the preparations for the reception.

Good arrangement for food and drink was made. South Indian food was also made. At the same time, when Dharmendra’s father reached Hema’s house, he had said that ‘Idli sambar does not bring strength.’ Actually, Hema’s parents had invited Dharmendra and his family for tea. Hema Malini had mentioned about this in her biography ‘Hema Malini – Beyond the Dream Girl’.

Hema has told in this how there was talk of marriage between their families. Hema told- ‘Appa Amma had called him for tea. During this meeting, not by shaking hands but by paw-fighting. At that time Dharmendra’s father had told Hema’s father that ‘eat ghee-butter, drink lassi, then strength will come. The strength does not come from eating idli sambar. Hema had told that her father laughed after hearing this from Dharmendra’s father.

Hema had further told that Dharmendra’s mother Satwant Kaur was also very good and soft hearted. Hema had said- ‘I remember once I met him in Juhu. We were in a dubbing studio when Isha was about to happen. Nobody knew about my pregnancy. When I saw her, I went to touch her feet. So he blessed me a lot and said always be happy daughter.’

Let us tell you, Dharmendra’s first marriage was with Prakash Kaur in Punjab. Dharmendra married his ‘dream girl’ without divorcing his first wife. When Hema and Dharmendra were arrested in love with each other, on the other hand a lot of news about the actor’s family was making headlines in the newspapers. After the marriage of Hema and Dharmendra, there were reports about first wife Prakash Kaur that she was not happy with this marriage. It was also said that Dharmendra had a deal with his first wife to marry Hema Malini! Know what was the matter.