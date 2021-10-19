When Hema Malini’s love blossomed for Sanjeev Kumar, the talk between the two had deteriorated!

Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met on the premiere of Khwaja Ahmed Abbas’s film ‘Asman Mahal’. At that time only one film of Hema Malini was released – Sapne Ka Saudagar. Hema’s film was a flop. Dharmendra had become a star there. Here, seeing Hema, Dharmendra was convinced of her beauty. At that time there was nothing for Dharmendra in Hema Malini’s heart. That day, Hema Malini’s entire focus was on her career and films. She aspired to be a big hit.

Then Hema Malini signed a film with Sanjeev Kumar ‘Dhoop Chhaon’. Hema Malini was attracted to Sanjeev Kumar during the making of the film. Hema’s love for Sanjeev started sprouting in her heart. Sanjeev also understood this very well.

Then the film got stalled due to some reason. But the conversation between Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar continued. Not only this, Sanjeev Kumar had even reached Hema’s house with the relation of marriage. But Jaya Chakraborty categorically refused to add a daughter’s relationship with Sanjeev Kumar and said that we will marry the daughter in our caste fraternity only. We have also seen a boy for Hema.

In such a situation, Hema Malini could not even speak anything in front of her mother. Now Hema Malini was dejected and had started staying calm when Dharmendra knocked in Hema’s life. Both got a chance to work in ‘Tu Haseen Main Jawan’ during that time. Hema Malini and Dharmendra started getting closer after this film.

Hema Malini had told in her biography ‘Beyond the Dreamgirl’ that she had tried hard to get away from Dharmendra, but she could not do so. On the other hand, Dharmendra too suddenly sat questioning him.

Hema Malini had told about this in her book, “I used to like him and I cannot hold back that he was an attractive person. I had tried hard to distance myself from him, but I failed to do so. There was something inherently good about him.”