When Hema Malini’s mother did not like to call daughter Feroz Khan’s ‘baby’, Jaya Chakraborty stopped shooting because of ‘kiss scene’

Hema Malini has been seen dancing to romantic songs in most of the films with Dharmendra. Dharmendra was the only actor with whom Hema Malini came very close and gave romantic scenes. But once it happened when Hema had to give a ‘kiss scene’ with actor Firoz Khan but Hema’s mother had a strong objection to this scene.

Actually, when Hema Malini was a newcomer in the industry, the directors used to avoid getting her to do such scenes due to the innocence and simplicity of her face. This incident happened when the star cast of the film ‘Dharmatma’ was being selected. Feroz Khan was chosen for the role of the main actor for this film. Hema was playing the role of the lead actress. When Firoz Khan went to meet his leading lady, he called Hema ‘Baby’ in the first meeting.

Hema Malini definitely felt awkward hearing ‘Baby’ from her mouth, but Hema Malini knew and understood the nature of Firoz Khan very well. So he did not object to it. Now whenever Firoz Khan met Hema, he used to call her baby. One day Firoz Khan was called to Hema’s house, so Firoz Khan met Hema’s parents. Meanwhile, Firoz Khan called Hema as a baby again. When Jaya Chakraborty (Hema’s mother) heard this from Firoz Khan’s mouth for daughter Hema, she got very angry.

Hema’s mother wanted to interrupt Firoz Khan at the same time but Hema stopped her mother and tried to explain. But Hema’s mother did not agree. That’s how Hema Malini handled the matter. But now mother Jaya would not let Hema go alone on the sets of the film. She used to insist every time that she too would go on a shoot with Hema. Seeing that cool style of Firoz Khan, Hema’s mother was a little tensed.

She did not want Hema and Firoz Khan to grow closer. Now in the meantime a kiss scene was to be shot between Hema and Firoz. Hema was told about this in advance, but the mother had no information. When Jaya came to know that daughter Hema had a kissing scene with Firoz, she created a ruckus and said that Hema would not do any such scene. Hema’s mother stopped the shooting of the film midway. Jaya Chakraborty was explained lakhs but she did not agree. In the end, Firoz Khan got that scene removed from the film and the shooting was completed. This film helped to raise the career graph of Hema Malini.