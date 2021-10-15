When Hrishikesh Mukherjee signed Rajesh Khanna in place of Dharmendra, the actor was directly touched

Dharmendra himself had mentioned this anecdote. He had told that he was traveling in a flight, coming back to Bombay from Bangalore. Hrishikesh Mukherjee was also with him at that time.

Dharmendra and filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee worked together in many films. Whenever Rishikesh used to tease any new project, he used to mention that film to Dharmendra. Similarly, at that time Rishikesh was going to make another film. He had narrated the script of this film to Dharmendra and after completing the story told that the name of the film would be ‘Anand’. Dharmendra liked the story of this film very much and had cast himself in this film in his mind.

Dharmendra had told that when he came to know that the script read with him had gone to Rajesh Khanna, he was very angry. In such a situation, he did not let Hrishikesh Mukherjee sleep that night.

Dharmendra said- ‘I called him that night and said that you were going to give me this role, right? You told me the story. Then why didn’t you give me this film? When I was asking him this question, he was not giving any answer, just saying Dharmendra, you go to sleep, go to sleep now. We will talk in the morning. He was cutting the line again and again and I was calling him again and again and asking the same question again and again. I didn’t let them sleep that night. ‘

