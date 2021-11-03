When Hrishikesh Mukherjee was hiding the climax of the film from Rajesh Khanna, Kaka Make Smart Move; Then Big B also played the game like this

This was the film that gave a new twist to the careers of these two stars. While Rajesh Khanna was already stable as a superstar before the film was made, Amitabh Bachchan was given a special place in the hearts of the audience by this film.

Rajesh Khanna had worked with Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan in the film ‘Anand’. This small budget film won the hearts of the audience at that time. The character of Rajesh Khanna in the film was very much liked by the audience. After the immense success of this film, Rajesh Khanna started demanding from the directors of his films that they want a character that is centric and dies in the climax.

In such a situation, in 1973, Hrishikesh Mukherjee was making another film. The name of the film was- ‘Namak Haram’. The cast of this film was also ‘Anand’. Because this movie was a hit. Hence Hrishikesh Mukherjee thought it better to cast both Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in Namak Haram.

According to reports, Rajesh Khanna had a sense of insecurity during the shooting of this film. He wanted him to get the best role and dialogues in the film. During this, Rajesh Khanna asked Hrishikesh Mukherjee several times that what is the climax of the film? But Hrishikesh did not want to tell Rajesh Khanna the climax of this film earlier. He knew that if he told them about the end of the film, he would get some alterations done.

But where was Rajesh Khanna even less, he somehow got it figured out. When Rajesh Khanna came to know about the climax, his head turned around. According to the climax, Amitabh Bachchan’s character dies in the film.

Keeping that era in mind, Rajesh Khanna knew very well that in which scene the fans would be more emotional and the artist would get praise. In such a situation, Rajesh Khanna put pressure on Hrishikesh Mukherjee to change the scene. Now Rajesh Khanna was a superstar, so no one could avoid his talk like this.

Using his stature, Rajesh Khanna got that scene done in his name. Now when Amitabh came to know about this, he got very angry with Rishikesh. Then Amitabh also did a game. After asking Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he got more changes in the script of the film. About which Rajesh Khanna was not allowed to know.

Now the character of Rajesh Khanna dies at the end of the film. But after this Amitabh Bachchan avenges his death. In such a situation, the hero of the film becomes Amitabh Bachchan. Something similar happened when the film was released. At that time, Amitabh’s character in this film was very much liked. At the same time, Rajesh Khanna got very angry on this trick of Amitabh. Later he decided that he would never work with Amitabh again.