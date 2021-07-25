When Hrithik Roshan Confessed That He Misjudged Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai. Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and actress Aishwarya Rai have worked together in three films. These include ‘Dhoom 2’, ‘Jodha Akbar’ and ‘Guzaarish’. The chemistry of both the stars in all the three films was amazing and these movies got a lot of love from the critics and the audience. However, when Hrithik got the opportunity to work with Aishwarya for the first time, he had said something that the actor later regretted. Let us know what actually happened-

‘Beautiful face without talent’ actress

Before starting the film ‘Dhoom 2’, Hrithik was not very confident about Aishwarya’s acting skills. In an earlier interview, the actor admitted that initially he thought Aishwarya was just a beautiful face without talent. However, in this conversation, Hrithik admitted that he curses himself that he misjudged the actress. According to the actor, sometimes beauty suppresses many other talents. After this the actor said that he is more talented than what he sees on Aishwarya’s face.

Hrithik’s thoughts changed after ‘Dhoom 2’

After telling the feelings that came to mind after seeing the actress for the first time, Hrithik told that later his views about Aishwarya changed. This happened when he worked with the actress in ‘Dhoom 2’. After seeing her work, the actor had said that he was mesmerized by the actress’s commitment and constant focus towards her work.

In another interview, Aishwarya also said that Hrithik is a special costar. We both shared a wonderful bond which was seen in the form of unmatched chemistry on screen. The actress further said that we had never worked together before doing ‘Dhoom 2’. It was a completely new genre for me. It was fun working in ‘Dhoom 2′ because of our friendship.’

Aishwarya starrer ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ shoot begins

Significantly, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the film ‘Fanney Khan’ in the year 2018. Now after 2 years, his new film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ has started. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is planned to be released in two parts. The first part of this movie may be released next year. Aishwarya will have two characters in the movie. One of them will be named Nandini and the other will be named Mandakini. Apart from Aishwarya in ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Karthi Vikram, Trisha Krishna, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lakshmi are also going to be seen in important roles. Like most Mani Ratnam films, it will also have music by AR Rahman.