When Hrithik Roshan started throwing glass bottles down from the 13th floor, the actor told Kapil Sharma what was the reason; narrated anecdote – When Hrithik Roshan started throwing glass bottles from the 13th floor, the actor narrated the story

Superstar Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly from a film background but his struggle was no less in the film line. He worked behind the scenes with his father Rakesh Roshan. Assisted his father in his films. Then he understood the process of making a film. Hrithik says that in his childhood he had a lot of beatings from his father Rakesh Roshan.

The reason behind this is that Hrithik was very mischievous since childhood. When Hrithik reached Kapil’s show The Kapil Sharma Show, he shared the stories of his childhood with the fans. Hrithik’s elder sister Sunaina Roshan also came on the show. He also shared a secret of Hrithik.

When Hrithik started bursting bottles from the 13th floor: Kapil had asked Hrithik whether the children of the rich are also mischievous and are they also beaten up? On this, Hrithik started narrating the story of his childhood. Hrithik told- ‘One day I don’t know how the ghost got into me. There were some empty bottles lying on my terrace. I lived on the 13th floor of the building. First I looked at the bottles then looked down, then looked at the bottles and then looked down. I thought how would these bottles fall down? How would it feel? It is important to know this.

Hrithik further said- ‘Then I took a bottle and dropped it, it fell down after trying, it was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it so much that I took the tray of those empty bottles with me on the grill and started throwing all the bottles down one after the other. I am looking at people, I do not understand so much that if someone gets it, it will be felt. It’s a matter of luck that no one felt it.’

When Papa came on the roof: Hrithik said- ‘Then my father has come. I can’t tell after that, what happened then. On this, Kapil said, as you did, Papa must have also targeted. Kapil jokingly says, ‘Look well, rich people are not targeting with bottles, just like we should sell 12 bottles for 12 rupees.’

Sunaina Roshan revealed the secrets of brother Hrithik: In the show, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina also told about Hrithik that he used to beat both mother and father a lot. The reason for this was that he did not eat food. Hrithik told that ‘My father used to make paratha, bhurji, jam in bhurji by adding everything to jam jam. Papa used to say Duggu came on breakfast. My mouth was rotten.’

Commenting on this, Kapil says, you have become a superstar after a lot of beatings. Have worked hard. Sunaina shared another secret of Hrithik. He told that when Hrithik gets more angry. Sunaina Roshan had told that if anyone teases Hrithik’s hair, he gets very angry, if I do then he gets angry with me too.





