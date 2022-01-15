When husband Anmol gave an expensive gift to Amrita Rao actress asked ye asali hai kya

Actress Amrita Rao has made a particular place within the hearts of individuals with Bollywood’s superhit movie ‘Vivah’. Her character of Poonam on this movie was well liked by the viewers. Taking a look at his private life, he has all the time saved it non-public. She was in a relationship along with her husband Anmol for about 7 years earlier than marriage. On the identical time, he additionally secretly married Anmol within the yr 2016. Nobody even knew about their marriage. This was disclosed by the actress herself.

Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol had not instructed anybody about their love story until now. On the identical time, by a radio present, he’s telling his story to the folks. Via the sequence of this present, he has instructed the story from his first date to marriage. Lately, Anmol had narrated an anecdote, wherein he instructed about probably the most expensive gift given to Amrita.

The couple spoke about their stunning moments by their present ‘Couple of Issues’. Amrita was gifted by Anmol throughout ‘Valentine’s Day Week’. He mentioned that you just all understand how a lot ladies like presents. Particularly when it comes to diamonds, diamonds are your greatest pal, so I made a decision to give Amrita a solitaire ring. At the moment I known as my Javeri uncle and instructed him that I would like to make a solitaire ring for Amrita. I had secretly taken the measurement of Amrita’s ring. This was probably the most expensive gift I’ve ever had in my life.

Anmol additional mentioned that I had given this gift to Amrita two nights earlier than Valentine’s Day, when there was no hope of getting the gift from her. Subsequent to this he mentioned ‘I turned off the lights of our bed room. That is after our marriage, then I gave that diamond ring to Amrita.

Taking the story additional, Amrita Rao mentioned that we had been about to sleep, so Anmol gave her a field and asked to open it. He mentioned, ‘Yeah, it was not anticipated. He sat down on his knees. We had been nearly to sleep and Anmol mentioned, ‘A minute Amrita, will you open it?’.

On the identical time, Anmol additional instructed about Amrita’s response. She mentioned that ‘she couldn’t imagine it, as if she had been clear bowled 10 instances’. Later Amrita mentioned concerning the ring that ‘I used to be like this, is it actual?’. After which Anmol hugged him and kissed Amrita Rao’s brow and mentioned ‘You’re a actual diamond’.