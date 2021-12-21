When I was kid we used to get better with slap from my mother Smriti Irani opened up about her mother in post on Instagram

Many people have expressed their displeasure over the beatings and slaps. A user named mitsuf_ has written that “It is called child abuse, Smriti ji. This is not something you should be promoting.

Union Minister Smriti Irani recently shared that aspect of her life by sharing a post on her Instagram account, which shows the mutual affection and discipline between her and her mother. She wrote, “When I was a child, my mother would never take me to a psychologist. His one slap was the biggest punishment for us. We used to correct our mistakes from him.” Said- This was the best way to keep us in discipline.

Union Minister Smriti Irani has written – My mother has shared this on Instagram. If someone else’s mother has done this, please let me know. Thousands of people have liked this post of his. There have been hundreds of comments as well. Commenting on Bollywood actor Anupam Kher wrote- “My mother still does the same thing.”

Smriti Irani wrote that it doesn’t matter how many mistakes you make or how slow you move. You are still ahead of those who don’t even try.

However, many people have expressed their displeasure over the beating and slap. A user named mitsuf_ has written that “It is called child abuse, Smriti ji. It’s not something you should be promoting.” sirikrishna_hindupura wrote, “I have always been your fan, but I disagree with this joke. We need to encourage more going to the psychologist. Rather…….”

Another user named begracefultheysaid wrote, “Yeah so I need medical attention now as an adult. Didn’t realize that boomer humor went from domestic abuse jokes to child abuse, but oh well, you just want to correct your kids with the same trauma you’ve been traumatized.”

himanshu_k wrote, “It’s funny and I got that too and yes when things are good we can laugh about it but let’s not downplay the importance of mental health and how some individuals actually take that proper and professional approach Is required. You are in that position, so your words matter. You can raise this awareness in a country that still considers it taboo and shameful to seek psychiatric help. It’s not just for “crazy people.”