When Imran Khan expressed love at the age of 6, Juhi Chawla opened the secret on her birthday

On the birthday of Imran Khan, Juhi has shared a really humorous anecdote. Imran Khan expressed his love for Juhi Chawla at the age of 6.

Everybody has been loopy about Bollywood’s stunning actress Juhi Chawla. She has been a well-known actress of her time. Juhi Chawla has shared a really humorous anecdote on Imran Khan’s birthday. The actress instructed that Imran Khan had expressed his love for her at the age of 6.

Imran Khan is celebrating his thirty ninth birthday immediately and the actress has wished him by writing a beautiful observe on Instagram. The actress has shared a collage of photographs, during which Imran appears very younger.

Sharing this, Juhi Chawla wrote, ‘When Imran was 6 years outdated, he expressed his love to me. He has recognized diamonds ever since. Completely happy birthday my youngest lover. 100 vegetation in your identify.’ Allow us to let you know that Juhi Chawla had earlier vowed to plant 1000 timber on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday, wishing him.

All of us have seen and cherished the pairing of him and Aamir Khan on display. Being Aamir’s nephew, he has additionally met Juhi many occasions. In such a state of affairs, Imran had instructed Juhi how a lot he preferred her.

Please inform that Imran is the son of Aamir Khan’s sister Nujat Khan. He performed the childhood character of Aamir in ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. Emraan made his debut as a lead actor with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. After this he labored in ‘I Hate Love Story’, ‘Break Ke Baad’, ‘Delhi Stomach’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Ek Most important Aur Ek Tu’ and ‘As soon as Upon a Time in Mumbai Once more’ and many others.

Emraan was final seen in 2015’s ‘Katti Batti’, during which he was accompanied by Kangana Ranaut. Though he might have put an finish to his profession as an actor, he directed the quick movie ‘Mission Mars’. It has been nearly 8 years since he was away from performing.