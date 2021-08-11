when indian raw saved life of pakistani military ruler president pervez musharraf

India and Pakistan may be two neighboring countries, but there is nothing like brotherhood between the two. Since its inception, Pakistan has been taking wrong steps against India till date. After being face-to-face in many indirect wars, he chose the path of terrorism and is nurturing it till date.

It is not that India and Pakistan have never tried to reduce their tussle. Be it Tashkent agreement or Shimla agreement. The Lahore Dialogue and the Agra Summit were also part of this episode. But alas, the plant of friendship could never flourish. But there are some instances where both the countries helped each other. In 2003, the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) received reports that some Pakistani separatist organizations had planned to assassinate the then President Pervez Musharraf. This event was to be carried out on 15 December 2003. RAW shared this intelligence input with Pakistan.

Pakistani intelligence agency ISI was alerted by this, but it did not do anything that would not lead to an attack, instead it allowed the attack to happen so that the conspirators could be caught. On the other hand, this preparation was also kept so that nothing could happen to Musharraf. It was because of this intelligence input from India that Musharraf’s life was saved and because of this, the relations between the two countries seemed to be getting better.

Hussain Haqqani, former ambassador of Pakistan to the US, has written in his book India vs Pakistan that the heads of Pakistan and Indian intelligence agencies followed this tradition of sharing inputs several times. CD Roy was the head of RAW at the time the attack on Musharraf was planned. At the same time, the post of ISI chief was with General Ehsan-ul-Haq. But by 2008 this information exchange system collapsed and 26/11 attack can be said to be the result of this.

After this, in March 2016, once again an attempt was made to exchange intelligence between the two countries. This time it was done by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor, retired Lieutenant Naseer Khan Janjua. He shared an intelligence input from Indian NSA Ajit Doval, which suggested that Pakistani terrorists are planning to attack in Gujarat during Shivratri festival. Janjua also told Doval that Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were behind this conspiracy. Also told that ten suicide bombers of both the organizations have entered Gujarat and their conspiracy is to carry out a Mumbai-like attack.

Due to this input, the security system in Gujarat was tightened. All the major cities and places of Gujarat were fortified. Delhi was also put on high alert. Indian security agencies suspected that the terrorists might move to Delhi if the attack in Gujarat was unsuccessful. Ultimately there was no terrorist attack on Shivratri. Pakistan’s intelligence-sharing move was probably a result of pressure from the US and India following the attack on the Pathankot airbase in Punjab. However, India had ended all its meetings and talks with Pakistan after this incident.





