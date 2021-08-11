When Insects Lost Their Homes, Evolution Clipped Their Wings
The South Island of New Zealand was once covered in thick forest, the trees breaking like a dark green tide around the grassy peaks of the mountains. After the arrival of Maori settlers about 750 years ago, some hills were cleared of their trees by humans using fire, and the foliage has not returned. For the organisms living in these forests, their habitat changed almost overnight, from sheltered forests to exposed and windy grasslands.
Since the forests burned down, the small, winged insects called phleoles have also changed, researchers have found. In a sort of evolutionary pivot over just a few centuries, stoneflies living above the treeline lost the ability to fly, suggesting that human-made changes to an ecosystem, such as deforestation , can radically reshape the body of its inhabitants. The discovery was published Wednesday in the journal Biology Letters.
Charles Darwin noticed that insects on islands have a curious tendency not to fly, perhaps because flying is dangerous when you are small and the winds are strong. In New Zealand, scientists have found flightless sandflies on many different mountains, said Jon Waters, a professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand and author of the new article. At first, it wasn’t clear why – if there was something about the altitude that favored a flightless form, or if something else was happening.
To answer the question, he and his colleagues collected sandflies from five sites, walking through forests to the bald ridges of the mountains. They caught insects going up the slopes, recording their locations. Looking at all the data, they were surprised to find a very clear trend.
“We found that there was this amazing transition from winged populations to flightless populations as you went up,” Dr Waters said. “Wherever we looked, this correlation was related to where the trees stopped, not at a particular elevation.”
Because the change occurred at the treeline, rather than at a specific elevation, it suggests that the exposed situation above the trees favored the absence of flight in sandflies. Perhaps, as in the case of the insects of Darwin Island, the wind on the heights makes flight a handicap.
It is possible that in some places, even before the forests burned down, there were already flightless timothy who simply enlarged their territory after the fires. A genetic analysis of the plecoptera showed that three of the five populations examined by the researchers were quite different from their winged brethren on the plains, implying that they may have evolved on their own for some time.
The other two, however, had smaller differences, suggesting that the change may be recent – recent enough to be since humans first arrived on the island.
The apparent rapidity of change is reminiscent of the Peppery Butterfly, whose coloring changed from light to dark as air pollution from England’s Industrial Revolution darkened the trees it lived on. changed environment. It doesn’t take millennia for animal populations to be altered by natural selection, these cases show.
“You go into the trees and suddenly you walk into a different population. It’s almost like magic that evolution seems to work so clearly and so effectively over a short distance in some of these cases and over a short period of time, ”said Dr Waters.
Now, researchers are studying sandfly genetics more deeply to understand what changes as insects lose the ability to fly. Details can reveal whether the apparent flexibility of sandflies results from new mutations, or if their inability to fly is based on variations that already existed in their ancestral populations and were just waiting for the right time.
