When Insects Lost Their Homes, Evolution Clipped Their Wings

The South Island of New Zealand was once covered in thick forest, the trees breaking like a dark green tide around the grassy peaks of the mountains. After the arrival of Maori settlers about 750 years ago, some hills were cleared of their trees by humans using fire, and the foliage has not returned. For the organisms living in these forests, their habitat changed almost overnight, from sheltered forests to exposed and windy grasslands.

Since the forests burned down, the small, winged insects called phleoles have also changed, researchers have found. In a sort of evolutionary pivot over just a few centuries, stoneflies living above the treeline lost the ability to fly, suggesting that human-made changes to an ecosystem, such as deforestation , can radically reshape the body of its inhabitants. The discovery was published Wednesday in the journal Biology Letters.

Charles Darwin noticed that insects on islands have a curious tendency not to fly, perhaps because flying is dangerous when you are small and the winds are strong. In New Zealand, scientists have found flightless sandflies on many different mountains, said Jon Waters, a professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand and author of the new article. At first, it wasn’t clear why – if there was something about the altitude that favored a flightless form, or if something else was happening.

To answer the question, he and his colleagues collected sandflies from five sites, walking through forests to the bald ridges of the mountains. They caught insects going up the slopes, recording their locations. Looking at all the data, they were surprised to find a very clear trend.