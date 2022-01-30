When intoxicated Kapil Sharma entered Shahrukh Khans party uninvited the actor pulled up like this

Famous comedian Kapil Sharma remains in a lot of discussions on social media. These days he is doing his first standup comedy show for Netflix, which is named ‘I’m Not Done Still’. In this show, Kapil is seen narrating many important events of his life. During this, he also finds time for celebrity stories. Recently, he narrated an anecdote at the end of his 55-minute show. Kapil told that he had entered Shahrukh Khan’s house in Mumbai without being invited to a party.

Kapil Sharma told in the show that his cousin had come from London and she wanted to see Mannat at Shahrukh Khan’s house in Mumbai. He said ‘I was drinking and I said, ‘Sure, never mind’.

Laughing Kapil further said ‘I had taken him to see the house, but there was a party going on and the doors were open. See how we misuse our fame. I asked the driver to enter the gate. The security people saw that it was me and let us go. They thought I had been invited to the party. When I went inside I realized I had made a mistake’.

Kapil Sharma further said, ‘When I got out of the car, I decided to go back. I was about to leave when a personal manager of Shah Rukh Khan came and said ‘Oh, it’s you’. Shahrukh sir is in, come on’. It was 3 o’clock in the night at that time. I was wearing shorts and Skechers and I was chewing paan too.

‘I opened the door and saw that Gauri Bhabhi and some of her friends were present there. They thought Shahrukh had invited me to the party. I said hello He said, ‘Shah Rukh is in, please come’. I went inside and saw Shahrukh dancing like he dances in his films. I went to him and apologized.

I told him ‘Sorry, my cousin had come and she wanted to see your house. The door was open, so I came in’. Responding to which Shahrukh told me ‘If the door of my bedroom is open then you will enter there too?’

However, Kapil Sharma told that Shahrukh welcomed him and he spent the whole night dancing. He even took pictures of Kapil with his staff members who liked him and Kapil was the last person to go to the party.