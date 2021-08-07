When is Closing Ceremony? What to Expect and How to Watch

Details of the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony are being closely watched before it begins. And the coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot. But based on the closing ceremonies of the recent past, we can still safely predict some of what we’ll see as of 8 p.m. Tokyo time Sunday night (7 a.m. EST).

The athletes will arrive together.

Unlike the Opening Ceremony, when the athletes parade by country, they enter the stadium en masse during the Closing Ceremony, symbolically indicating that we are all one people. It’s like one of the last rooms of the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disneyland. You will probably notice that for the most part the athletes are grouped roughly by nation anyway.

Expect fewer athletes than in the past. During these Games, for reasons related to the pandemic, athletes are invited to leave Japan 48 hours after their last event. So many of your favorites may have already flown home.

There will be music.

Samba in Rio de Janeiro, Britpop in London, the music of the host country normally occupies an important place in the closing ceremony. Could this be a moment for a J-pop group like AKB48?