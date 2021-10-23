When is PUBG: New State coming to India? Will be available to play in 17 languages, know details PUBG: New State to launch on November 11 with 17 languages, Check full details here – When is PUBG: New State coming to India? Will be available to play in 17 languages, know details

Krafton has confirmed that its much-awaited PUBG: New State Battle Royale game will officially release on November 11. The game will be available for both the iPhone operating system (iOS) and Android devices in over 200 countries, including India.

The company announced this at its PUBG: New State Online Showcase event. The game is said to undergo a final technical test on October 29 before the official launch.

Crafton also revealed its post-launch support plans for the game, saying it has a strong pipeline of new content, global service support, and anti-cheat measures.

PUBG New State will launch as a free-to-play battle royale mobile game in 17 different languages. This game will be set according to the year 2051.

CH Kim, CEO, Crafton, said during the online showcase, “PubG: New State inherits the core of PUBG IP and will have a competitive edge in the global market.” According to him, “Crafton will continue to make games that players around the world will enjoy. We are committed to providing an immersive experience based on the belief that sport will become the most powerful type of media.”

According to Creative Director Daehun Kim, PUBG: New State will come with original gameplay features such as weapon customization, drone store and unique player recruitment system.

The company has also confirmed that the game will offer four unique maps after launch. A new Troi map with a futuristic setting will be part of the game and the popular Erangel map will also be included. The title is said to have improved game mechanics and gunplay on par with the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds.

The company has also revealed that its new game has crossed over 50 million pre-registrations on iOS and Android. The pre-registration for the game originally started in February 2021.