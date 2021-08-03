When Ishant Sharma expressed his desire to go on a date with Alia Bhatt

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started her film career with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’. From the very first film, she had told that she is going to work in the industry for a long time. Till now she has given many hit films. Which includes films like Highway, Gully Boy, Raazi, 2 States, Dear Zindagi and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from acting, millions of people are also crazy about Alia’s beauty. One of these crazy names is also of Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma. Yes, this was disclosed by Ishant himself. Also, he had expressed his desire to go on a date with Alia Bhatt.

Expressed desire to go on a date with Alia

Actually, once Ishant Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had reached TV’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Both revealed many things in this show. Also, had a lot of fun. In the show, Kapil asked both that ‘Bollywood and cricket have an age-old alliance. You must be watching movies too. Who are your favorite actresses, tell me one by one. On this Dhawan says, my favorite is Kareena Kapoor. Because he is very talented. She looks natural in every role.

Shikhar Dhawan joined hands

At the same time, Ishant Sharma says, ‘Paaji, I used to like Katrina Kaif earlier. But now Alia Bhatt looks good. To this Kapil says, ‘Why don’t you like Katrina now?’ In response, Ishant said, ‘First there were children. Now that age has increased, Alia looks good. After this, Kapil asks both of them that if both of you get a chance to go on a date with one of the actresses, who would you like to go with? We have already joined hands, says Dhawan. You want to break our marriage. You ask the same question to every husband I have seen in all your shows. Whatever the man, be it a celeb or a mango, he is the husband in front of the wife. For me my favorite actress is my wife. With that I would like to go on a date.

Alia is dating Ranbir Kapoor

On the question of dating, Ishant said, ‘I have already told you. I would like to go on a date with Alia Bhatt. Let us tell you that even though Ishant wants to go on a date with Alia, but these days Alia is dating actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two are seen together on many occasions. Earlier both used to try to hide their relationship but now both are seen hand in hand. Not only this, it is also being said that both can get married soon.

