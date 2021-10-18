When Jackie Shroff read the news of a sick girl, Had come out to help and gave a TV to the family

Jackie Shroff had called the journalist and said that in the morning he read the news of the sick girl and he wants to get her operated.

Actor Jackie Shroff is always ready to help people. He also runs an organization for the poor people, which provides them with all kinds of help. It is said that every person in the slum where he lived has his personal mobile number. He lives just a call away from his people. Actor Junior Mehmood also narrated an anecdote related to helping people.

Mehmood told in a conversation with the journalist Salaam Qazi of a media platform called India Ask that a girl child was ill, whose information was given to me by Salaam Qazi. He further said, ‘Salaam Qazi sahib only said that a girl child is ill and money has to be sent to Baikalah hospital for her treatment. Together we helped as much as we could, then Qazi Sahib said that maybe Jackie Shroff’s foundation can help. I texted him in barely 5 lines.

Jr. Mehmood told that after 6 minutes of sending the message, Jackie Shroff’s PA got a call and it was told that the money for treatment has been deposited in the bank account. Another similar anecdote shared by Salaam Qazi, ‘It was 15 years ago today. I used to work for Midday newspaper in Mumbai. I had a news that the health of a girl child is very bad and if the operation is not done then the condition may worsen. Jackie Shroff read that news and called in midday office and said that give Salaam Qazi’s number. After some time I got a call that I am speaking Jackie Shroff. I am hooked.’

Jackie Shroff told Salaam Qazi that in the morning he read the news of a sick girl and he wants to get her operated. He further said, ‘I became happy and met the family. They were very poor people, they lived in such an area which is called the settlement of mystics. I went and told him and Jackie Shroff got the operation done by paying lakhs of rupees. Then I told Jackie ji that I make follow up news about it, then they say there is no need, the owner sees.

Salaam Qazi further said, ‘He asked me how is the family, then I told that they live in the slum of the poor. So he gave color TV. Then I told them that there is no electricity in that area. He gave me a blank check to install a generator on the way and also took a DVD player from me.

Jackie Shroff’s childhood was spent in poverty and he came to films by coincidence. He used to do small jobs to run the house, which earned him very little money. One day when he was standing near the bus stand, a person asked him if he would do modeling after seeing his looks. Jackie Shroff had asked if he would get money for this. Jackie Shroff got 7 thousand rupees for the first time from modeling and then he left everything and started paying attention to it. From this his acting journey also started.