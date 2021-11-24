When Jaya Prada-Sridevi used to make face on the sets! didn’t even like to talk; sorry about this today

Sridevi and Jaya Prada entered the film world almost at the same time. Both the actresses came from South Industry. So in such a situation there was a competition between the two as to who would make a place in Bollywood first. Both Sridevi and Jaya were expert in acting to dance, and both were also very beautiful in terms of beauty. In such a situation, there was a huge competition between Sridevi and Jaya. Because of this, both did not even like each other much.

It also happened that when both these actresses were doing well in their respective places in Bollywood, then both also got a chance to work together. Jaya and Sridevi never denied working together but both of them never even talked to each other during this time. It could be guessed from this that what Sridevi and Jaya had for each other.

Both had worked together in hit films like Mawali, Tohfa, Makkee and Aulad. But it is fun that anyone has ever seen Sridevi and Jaya talking or smiling at each other.

Jaya Prada herself once admitted this and told that she could never talk properly with Sridevi. He had said- ‘There were not many problems between us, but our chemistry could never be made off-screen. Many times we were made to stand together on the set, we were introduced, but both of us used to meet each other and go back to our work.

Jaya Prada had also told that Jeetendra had once tried to get Sridevi and her conversation. Jaya had said- ‘Jeetendra tried one day on the set of the film Makish for me and Sridevi to talk. Rajesh Khanna also wanted us to talk. In such a situation, both of them together locked us in a room. He thought that by staying in the same room, both of them would at least talk to each other. But both of us did not speak to each other.

Jaya Prada still regrets that she never spoke to Sridevi. He had told that when he got the news of Sridevi’s passing, he was deeply shocked. He still feels bad thinking that he never spoke properly. Jaya had also said that now she feels alone at this stage.

