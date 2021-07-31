When Jaya Prada was forced to take a bath in a moving train

New Delhi. There are many stories and stories about any film and actors in Bollywood. People know about many stories, but there are some stories that people are surprised to know about. Who does not know about Bollywood actress Jaya Prada. He has left a different impression in the hearts of people with his acting. She is one of the most popular actresses of the 70s and 80s. Along with acting, people were also crazy about his dance.

Jaya Prada made her film debut with the film Sargam. Her very first film proved to be a hit and she became popular overnight. After that he never looked back. But do you know that once he had to take a bath in a moving train. So let me tell you why this kind of thing happened?

Also read: When Shahrukh Khan told Abhishek Bachchan in front of Amitabh Bachchan – if his father could not teach ..

In fact, in earlier times, there was no such facility as today. In such a situation, the actors had to work hard while shooting. During the shooting of the film, Jaya Prada used to find it very difficult for location and timing. His first film was ‘Sargam’. Its song ‘Dafliwale Dafli Baja’ is still in the hearts of people. But for this film, Jaya had to take a bath in a moving train. At that time, Jaya had to shoot as soon as she reached the location. So he didn’t have time to take a bath. The director had to shoot a scene early in the morning. That’s why the actress had to take a bath in a moving train.

Also read: When Sanjay Dutt told father Sunil Dutt – I have Muslim blood in my veins?

In an interview, Jaya Prada had said, ‘According to the demand of the script, we had to go from one place to another for the shoot. How we have shot in the circumstances, today when it comes to know that the actress refuses to work due to non-availability of vanity van, my head chuckles. Let us tell that after seeing Jaya Prada’s dance, a director gave her a chance to work in the film. She was performing a dance in a program of her school when she was noticed by a director. He was so impressed by Jaya’s beauty and dance that he immediately offered her a dance number in one of his Telugu films ‘Bhoomi Kosam’.