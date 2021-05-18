When Jimin inhaled helium and turned into a rapper – watch HILARIOUS video





BTS’ Jimin aka Park Jimin is the cutest and essentially the most lovable member of the Okay-pop boy band. His antics all the time crack the opposite members of BTS whereas his caring nature in the direction of everybody all the time makes us gush over him. He acts like a caring mummy to his bandmates generally and he’s essentially the most lovable human being ever. Nevertheless, his goofy and quirky aspect is essentially the most talked-about factor amongst ARMY. So, we got here throughout a Bangtan Bomb video by which we noticed Jiminshi in his ingredient, making everybody snicker out loud. It so occurred that BTS boys have been adorning the room for a phase. Whereas different members comparable to Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V have been busy with work, Jimin entertained them by rapping. And he didn’t simply rap, however he rapped after he inhaled helium. All of it got here out humorous. He saved singing and after a whereas, everybody simply stopped paying him consideration. Nevertheless, continued to sing. Watch the hilarious video beneath: Additionally Learn – BTS BOMB: V aka Taehyung turned a childlike on seeing foosball whereas capturing for MTV Unplugged

What do you consider Jimin’s rapping skills? Tell us your ideas by tweeting @bollywood_life. Additionally Learn – BTS: V, Jungkook and Jin get ‘capturing’ with a digital camera whereas Jimin is busy along with his telephone

In the meantime, the BTS is grabbing headlines for his or her Rolling Stone cowl and interviews. Jimin’s interview is out too. So, Jimin was requested whether or not he wish to be a a part of BTS at 40 too? The vocalist of BTS stated, “I don’t suppose I’ve ever actually considered being not a a part of this group. I can’t think about what I might do by myself, what I might do with out the workforce. Even earlier than we debuted my aim was to proceed to work with these individuals, to proceed to sing with these individuals. I believe once I turn out to be older, and I develop my very own beard, I wish to suppose that on the finish, once I’m too outdated to bop, I might identical to to take a seat onstage with the opposite members and sing and interact with the followers. And talk with the followers. I believe that might be nice, too. So I’d wish to maintain this going so long as I presumably can.”

