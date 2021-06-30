when kajol tries to hit husband ajay devgn by her sandal

New Delhi. Whenever it comes to Bollywood couples, the name of Ajay Devgan and Kajol definitely comes in it. The pair of both is very much liked. Both are called the power couple of Bollywood. Both have been married for more than two decades. Kajol and Ajay Devgan married in the year 1999. Even after so many years, the love between the two remains the same. However, both keep on having a lot of fun jokes and jokes among themselves.

Ajay Devgan rarely attends Bollywood parties and functions. At the same time, Kajol is often seen in award functions and parties. Once both of them had reached Karan Johar’s popular show Koffee with Karan together. Here both had a lot of fun and revealed many things. During this, Ajay Devgan said something about Kajol that after hearing that Kajol was going to kill him with her sandals.

Actually, Karan Johar played a rapid fire round with Ajay Devgan in the show. During this, Karan Johar asked Ajay, ‘Which actor do you think Kajol would pair well with in this generation.’ Like always, this time also Ajay gave tremendous answers. He said, ‘You mean, which actor of this generation would Kajol like in the role of mother’? Hearing this answer of her husband, Kajol started screaming at him. After this, she started raising her hand towards the sandals while speaking Ajay Devgan as a dog, bastard, liar. After which Karan Johar told Kajol that she cannot use abusive words on the show.

Apart from this, Karan Johar asked Ajay that ‘Tell me one such lie that everyone tells in Bollywood’. On this also Ajay gives a wonderful answer. He says, ‘That lie is that I love my wife.’ After which Kajol angrily asks him, ‘Whether to go home or not’. To which Ajay says, ‘I am talking about the rest of the men in the industry.’