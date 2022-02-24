When Kangana commented on Salman Khan’s show Big Boss, Rakhi got angry, said – show the show by running

Bollywood’s Controversy Queen Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming show ‘Lockup’ is in discussion these days. Along with this, Kangana as always remains in the news for some reason or the other. He has also made a lot of headlines for his statement on Gangubai. With this, he has compared his show to Big Boss. For which this time he has to face Rakhi Sawant. Both do not shy away from keeping their point openly.

On a statement of Kangana, Rakhi has challenged her to show her show by running ‘Lockup’. Actually these days Kangana is busy promoting her show. Meanwhile, while talking about the show, he compared it to Big Boss and said, ‘This is not your brother’s house’. This thing shocked Rakhi Sawant, who considered Salman Khan as her brother. Rakhi also spoke about Kangana’s show.

Rakhi said that she felt very bad when Kangana spoke about Big Boss and Bhai. Along with this, Rakhi said, ‘Listen sister, brother’s show has been going on for 15 years. If you have guts, show it by running a show. I think there is power in brother but it is not in sister.

Taking a dig at Kangana, Rakhi further said, ‘You were abusing Bollywood a lot. Why are you coming back now? That’s why it is said that don’t abuse Bollywood. You will need Bollywood after all.

Please tell that Kangana Ranaut gave this statement regarding her reality show Lockup. The show is going to stream from this Saturday on OTT platforms like Alt Balaji and MX Player. Only those contestants will participate in this show who have been in the controversy due to some reason. The makers of the show have slowly started announcing the names of the contestants. Rakhi says that her husband Ritesh was also approached for the show.