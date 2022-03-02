When Kapil Sharma killed such jokes in his show, after listening to these five dialogues, he would burst out laughing

Kapil Sharma speaks such funny dialogues in his show that they become jokes in themselves. Today we have brought five such jokes for you.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is famous for his wit. Whenever he hosts any show or any program, he does not tie the script. Many times, during serious discussions, such one-liners speak or punch in talks, which make people laugh.

All the videos of Kapil Sharma’s show are going viral on social media. Today we have brought you five such one-liner jokes of Kapil Sharma, reading which you can hardly control your laughter.

The audience is also taken care of in Kapil Sharma’s show and along with the celebs guests, Kapil is seen interacting continuously with his audience. Kapil is also seen joking with the audience a lot.

Once Kapil asked a person sitting in the audience, “What do you do?” Responding to this the man said, “Sir is my factory.” After this, Kapil continued the conversation and asked, “Why have you come?” To this the person replied innocently and said, “I have come to see the show, sir.” On this, Kapil further jokingly said, “We have come to see your factory sometime? Not seeing their work, they enter the house of others to see.

Many celebs and sometimes Kapil himself is also seen making fun of his English in the show. Something similar happened when actress Juhi Chawla attended his show as a guest. Juhi challenges Kapil to translate from Hindi to English. Juhi said, “Translate this line into English – he has done his job and kept on doing it.” This was translated by Kapil in his own witty style, saying, “He done his work and duna dun dun dun duna dun.”

Kapil is also seen making fun of comedian Sumona in his show. He and Sumona often appear in the character of husband and wife in the show. Once Kapil tells Sumona, “If something happens to me in the operation, then marry the doctor.” Sumona asks, “Why?” Kapil replies, “That’s the only way to take revenge.”

Kapil once started narrating anecdotes to make his audience laugh and said, “I asked my watchman why are you drinking alcohol while on duty, then my watchman said on this – because the security should be tight.”

Krushna Abhishek, who plays Dadi in the show, asked Kapil Sharma, “What do Gandhi, Krishna and Jesus have in common?” Kapil responds by saying, “Hey all three’s birthdays always come on holidays.”

Let us tell you that everyone is eagerly waiting for Kapil Sharma’s show. Many celebs are seen promoting their movies and shows in this show. Throughout the show, the laughter does not disappear from the faces of the audience even for a moment.