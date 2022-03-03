When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is very much liked by the audience. The stars are seen every week of this show. The stars of the singing world from Bollywood celebs are also seen attending ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. At the same time, the coming week of the show is going to be special. In its next episode, the tremendous stars of Bhojpuri cinema Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee are going to appear as guests. A video of this episode has surfaced, which is becoming very viral.

This video of the upcoming episode has been shared by Sony TV on its Instagram handle. In this viral video, Kapil Sharma and the starcast of the show have a lot of fun with the stars of Bhojpuri cinema. During this, these stars also reveal many secrets of each other.

The funny thing happens in the video when Amrapali makes Kapil Rani’s brother. Actually, on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil Sharma wearing a bracelet to actress Rani Chatterjee and seeing this scene, Amrapali Dubey starts singing the song ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’. It can be seen in this video that Kapil Sharma sees a bracelet lying on the ground, seeing which he asks ‘Whose is it?’ Then Rani Chatterjee says that this bracelet is hers.

On the other hand, on this answer of Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma tells her ‘Let us wear you down’. On the other hand, as soon as Kapil Sharma starts wearing a bracelet to Rani, Amrapali Dubey starts singing the song ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’. Comedian Kapil’s face is worth seeing after this act by Amrapali Dubey.

On the other hand, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan is also seen narrating many stories related to Manoj Tiwari on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During this he says that my song was ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ and that song became a huge hit. Maybe that’s why Manoj Babu turned negative. Hearing these words of his, Kapil Sharma starts laughing loudly.

Not only this, Ravi Kishan is also seen dancing vigorously with Krishna Abhishek on his Bhojpuri song ‘Lens Neela Neela’.