Entertainment

When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action
Written by admin
When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action

When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action

When Kapil Sharma was seen flirting with Rani Chatterjee Amrapali Dubey made him brother the comedians reaction on the actresses action

The upcoming episode of Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has seen Bhojpuri industry actors Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee appearing, a video of which is being seen on social media.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is very much liked by the audience. The stars are seen every week of this show. The stars of the singing world from Bollywood celebs are also seen attending ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. At the same time, the coming week of the show is going to be special. In its next episode, the tremendous stars of Bhojpuri cinema Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Amrapali Dubey and Rani Chatterjee are going to appear as guests. A video of this episode has surfaced, which is becoming very viral.

This video of the upcoming episode has been shared by Sony TV on its Instagram handle. In this viral video, Kapil Sharma and the starcast of the show have a lot of fun with the stars of Bhojpuri cinema. During this, these stars also reveal many secrets of each other.

The funny thing happens in the video when Amrapali makes Kapil Rani’s brother. Actually, on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil Sharma wearing a bracelet to actress Rani Chatterjee and seeing this scene, Amrapali Dubey starts singing the song ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’. It can be seen in this video that Kapil Sharma sees a bracelet lying on the ground, seeing which he asks ‘Whose is it?’ Then Rani Chatterjee says that this bracelet is hers.

READ Also  Hema Malini Denied To Work In Satyam Shivam Sundaram Offered By Raj Kapoor Know The Reason Inside

On the other hand, on this answer of Rani Chatterjee, Kapil Sharma tells her ‘Let us wear you down’. On the other hand, as soon as Kapil Sharma starts wearing a bracelet to Rani, Amrapali Dubey starts singing the song ‘Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko Nibhana’. Comedian Kapil’s face is worth seeing after this act by Amrapali Dubey.

On the other hand, Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan is also seen narrating many stories related to Manoj Tiwari on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. During this he says that my song was ‘UP Mein Sab Ba’ and that song became a huge hit. Maybe that’s why Manoj Babu turned negative. Hearing these words of his, Kapil Sharma starts laughing loudly.

Not only this, Ravi Kishan is also seen dancing vigorously with Krishna Abhishek on his Bhojpuri song ‘Lens Neela Neela’.


#Kapil #Sharma #flirting #Rani #Chatterjee #Amrapali #Dubey #brother #comedians #reaction #actresses #action

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Film Chup, made paying tribute to Guru Dutt, Akshay Kumar also became a fan | Film 'Chup', made paying tribute to Guru Dutt, Akshay Kumar also became a fan

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment