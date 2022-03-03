When Kareena Kapoor and Kajol came face to face, the conversation was caught on camera

A video of Kareena Kapoor and Kajol is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In which both are seen goingssip. This video is from when both of them suddenly met each other on the road. There are Bollywood celebrities and the media does not capture them in their cameras, this cannot happen. What was then, both of them started talking together and the paparazzi made a video of them.

The video is being told outside Mehboob Studio in Mumbai itself. Where both are looking very happy to meet each other. Both are seen gossiping with each other with full enthusiasm. The things that have been captured in the camera of both are very funny.

Kajol is asking Kareena about her son Jeh. To which Kareena is saying, Oh God, it has been a year. Kareena is telling them that we all got Kovid. Kajol is also saying that it happened to me too. After this both were also seen talking about Ajay Devgan’s smoking habit.

This video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page. On which funny comments of people are coming. A user named Harshit Dwivedi wrote, “Come on sisters, let’s gossip.” Ishita wrote, “Look, even celebrities are doing Panchayat by standing on the middle of the road. Kareena is saying what happened in Anupama again. People are making different types of comments on their videos.

Please tell that Kareena and Kajol have worked together in a superhit film like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Both played the role of sisters in this film. Today, after years, seeing this pair together, the hearts of the fans have become happy. Along with this, Kareena has also worked with Ajay Devgan in many films. These include Golmaal, Omkara, Satyagraha. Viewers like the pair of both very much.