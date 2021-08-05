When Kareena Kapoor asked a question about Malaika-Arbaaz’s divorce, the actor replied Handled like this

The pairing of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan was considered one of the hottest couples of Bollywood. But in the year 2016, this couple chose the path of separation and both had separated their paths from each other. Their fans and friends were also quite surprised by this decision of Arbaaz and Malaika. One such time, Malaika Arora’s special friend Kareena Kapoor Khan also asked Arbaaz a question directly on his divorce.

Actually, when Kareena Kapoor came on Arbaaz’s show Pinch in the year 2019, Kareena had turned to Arbaaz and asked this question. Arbaaz started laughing when Malaika Arora’s bestie Kareena asked Arbaaz about his divorce. Actually, Kareena had asked Arbaaz after picking up a user’s comment from social media- ‘Has Arbaaz Khan become an open bull after the divorce?’ While asking this question, Kareena was also seen giving facial expressions to Arbaaz!

In such a situation, Arbaaz Khan became silent and laughingly said – you know. Responding to Arbaaz, Kareena had said- ‘Arbaaz! No, I don’t know.’

Arbaaz had further said – Hey brother, now the relationship of 21 years is over. To some extent there is truth in its words. So I don’t feel bad. There had come a time when after doing so many efforts, when it didn’t work, then after that I too had to move forward in life.

On this, Kareena jokingly says – Well now Arbaaz is again a open bull? On this Arbaaz laughed and said – no no. Let us tell you, in the year 1998, Arbaaz and Malaika were tied in the bond of marriage. Arbaaz Malaika had signed a show named ‘Power Couple’, during the shooting of which there were reports of differences between the two. After this, both of them had decided to separate in the year 2016.

In a report on the breakup of his relationship with Malaika, Arbaaz had said, ‘People do a lot of things in their life with adjustments and compromises. Be it a relationship or a marriage, we should believe that we will make it through. But man desires more. I’m happy. ‘

At the same time, Arbaaz had also said- ‘Perfection is something that we always want to achieve. You have to work hard every day to get it. Only then can he stay with you. I tried this in my 21 year relationship. But I couldn’t succeed in it.. but that’s ok. Most people don’t even try it.’





