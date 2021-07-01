When Kareena Kapoor said – I wish I should leave Saif and marry Arjun

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is counted among the top actresses. He has worked in many superhit films. Even after the birth of two children, he is as active in films as before. Bebo is known for her outspokenness, apart from films. She speaks her point of view on every issue frankly. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan in the year 2012. Both have been living together for years and even today the love between the two remains the same. But once Kareena had said about her married life that it seems that I should leave Saif. So let’s tell you why did he say that?

Comparison of Saif and Arjun Kapoor

Actually, this incident is from the time when the film ‘Ki and Ka’ was about to be released. Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were in lead roles in this film. Both were in the role of husband and wife. In the film, Kareena is shown as a working woman. So right there, Arjun Kapoor is shown doing household chores. In such a situation, the reporter questioned Kareena Kapoor while comparing her onscreen husband to real life husband Saif Ali Khan.

marry arjun

To which Kareena laughed and said, ‘Seeing Arjun working so hard, I feel like I should leave Saif and marry Arjun’. However, after this, Kareena tells the reporter that it is wrong for Saif to compare Arjun as the two cannot be compared. Please tell that Saif and Kareena love each other very much. Kareena Kapoor keeps sharing her romantic pictures with Saif every day. Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor will soon be seen in the film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Aamir Khan is in the lead role with her in this film. This film can be released in theaters soon.

