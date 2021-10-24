When Karishma Kapoor rejected film with Ajay Devgan, Had said- I am going to marry – I have to make preparations for marriage

Director Deepak Shivdasani wanted to cast Karisma Kapoor with Ajay Devgan and he convinced Karisma to do the same. But later Karishma had said no to the film.

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit did a great job in Yash Chopra’s film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and the film was a hit. After a few years, director Deepak Shivdasani thought of making a film, ‘Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke’ with Madhuri and Karishma, but he could not succeed in bringing both of them together. Shivdasani wanted to cast Karisma Kapoor with Ajay Devgan and he convinced Karisma to do the same.

Deepak had cast Karisma Kapoor in his film along with Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgan. Karisma Kapoor had also agreed to share the screen with Madhuri Dixit but later she refused for the film. According to a report in Times of India, Deepak had said about Karishma leaving the film that she has to prepare for the wedding, so she cannot do the film.

Deepak had told, ‘I had approached Karishma for the film. Initially he said yes but later refused. She said that I want to get married and she left the film. Later, Preity Zinta took her place in the film. Rani Mukherjee was also approached for the role of Karisma Kapoor in this film but things did not work out and in the end the film was made with Preity Zinta.

Karisma Kapoor married businessman Sanjay Kapoor in 2003. Karisma Kapoor went away from films after marriage, although her married life was also not good. Karishma separated from Sanjay after 13 years of marriage. After the separation, Karisma made many serious allegations against Sanjay. He had said that Sanjay had married her to cash in on her popularity. Karisma also accused Sanjay of bidding her in front of his friends on honeymoon.

Karisma had said in an interview, ‘After marriage, when I went on honeymoon with Sanjay, he bid me in front of his friends. Even after marrying me, Sanjay had physical relations with his first wife and lived in live with her. When I objected, Sanjay also abused me. He gifted me a dress during pregnancy. When I couldn’t fit in it, he had his mother slap me.