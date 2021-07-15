When Karisma Kapoor mistook the makeup artist on the set as a superstar, know the funny story | When Karisma Kapoor mistook a makeup artist for a superstar on the sets, listen to two FUNNY tales

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor of TV’s famous singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’ says that Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are in Bollywood. He is the biggest prankster on the sets of the film, although for him Sunil will always be at the top of this chart. To prove this point, Karisma also shared two funny anecdotes.

Sunil and Karishma gave many films

Karisma Kapoor and Suniel Shetty have worked together in films like ‘Rakshak’, ‘Saput’, ‘Baaz: Bird in Danger’ and ‘Krishna’, and they recalled two occasions, Where Sunil did mischief with Karishma.

funny story told

Karisma recalls here, ‘We were shooting a film in Chennai and I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people moved around, I thought he must be a senior artist from the south that I don’t know. Later, Anna (Sunil Shetty) asked me to meet him. We clicked pictures together and talked for about 20 minutes. Later, before the shot, the man in the dhoti was first checking something on my face with a brush! I immediately went to Sunil, inquired about him, and he revealed that it was a prank and that the person was actually his make-up artist.’

When Karishma’s tears came out

She also mentions another incident. Karishma says, ‘During an action sequence, I saw two men hitting each other with daggers. In no time, they started fighting. I was so scared that I asked the police or someone from the unit to stop the fight. While I was actually in tears, Sunil revealed that it was just a prank!’

Karishma will be seen in the show soon

In the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Indian Idol Season 12’ to be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, Karisma will be seen sharing these memories of her career.

