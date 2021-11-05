When Katrina Kaif slapped Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’; Kapil Sharma asked this question; watch The Kapil Sharma Show video

On the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar will be seen revealing that Katrina Kaif will be seen slapping Akshay Kumar in a scene in the film. In such a situation, Kapil asked Katrina a question about this scene in the show.

In such a situation, there will be a lot of fun with Akshay and Katrina in Kapil's show. On the show, Akshay Kumar will be seen revealing that Katrina Kaif will be seen slapping Akshay Kumar in a scene in the film. In such a situation, Kapil asked Katrina a question about this scene in the show.

Kapil asked Katrina Kaif on the show- ‘You also romanced Akshay paaji in Sooryavanshi and you have slapped him too. Which scene got more re-takes?’ In such a situation, Katrina replied, ‘No, there was no re-take in the slap scene. Did it once.’

On this, Kapil asked Kat- ‘So were the re-takes of the romantic scene more?’ To this, Katrina said- ‘No, we do not do much re-take even in romantic scenes. Akshay and I have great tuning.

During this, Akshay said- We have done 7-8 films together. At the same time, Katrina says that we have done 6 films together. After this, Akshay Kumar starts counting the films done with Kat. Akshay says- Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Singh is King, Welcome, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan, a small woh blue came in the middle. Then now this is what is coming.

Sooryavanshi special promos have also surfaced from Kapil Sharma’s show, in which Akshay Kumar is seen hitting the entry in a funny style. So there Katrina also enters the show while dancing. During this, Akshay has a gun in his hand. Seeing the gun, Kapil says – Will you keep this pistol in your hand all day? So Akshay says – it is fake, what is the real you here?

At the same time, Katrina tells that she has come wearing a blue dress specially for Kapil. During this, Kapil praises him. So there Katrina says, why has Akshay come wearing the pajamas of the house. To this Akshay Kumar replies- ‘Because this is my house.’

Let us tell you, Akshay Kumar’s film Sooryavanshi has been released in theaters on November 5. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the film also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan.