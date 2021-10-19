When Kishore Kumar did not want to do Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film, Step Up With This Shocking Thing and Asked Now What will You DO Rishi Here is How Rajesh Khanna Entered In Anand

Kishore Kumar was not interested to work in this film, but due to friendship, he could not even refuse Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In such a situation, Kishore Kumar did something to himself so that Hrishikesh himself would remove him from the film.

When Hrishikesh Mukherjee was making the film ‘Anand’, he wanted Kishore Kumar to play the main role in this film. On the other hand, Kishore Kumar was not interested to work in this film, but due to friendship, he could not even refuse Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In such a situation, Kishore Kumar did something to himself so that Hrishikesh himself would remove him from the film. According to the famous writer Gulzar – Kishore Kumar was Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s first choice for Anand in this film. At the same time, it was Kishore Kumar, due to which Rajesh Khanna got a chance to work in the film ‘Anand’.

In the year 1971, the film ‘Anand’ was about to be ready with Kishore Kumar. But a few days before the shooting of the film, something happened between Kishore Kumar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, after which the film director had to find a replacement for Kishore. There was a meeting related to the film in which Kishore Kumar was also to attend. There was a discussion on how Anand’s look in the film would be. When Kishore Kumar came to attend this meeting, everyone was shocked to see him. Because Kishore Kumar came there intentionally bald before shooting the film.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee got very angry after seeing Kishore bald. Kishore Kumar knew that if Hrishikesh Mukherjee would see him like this, he would be very angry. In such a situation, Kishore Kumar did this only to annoy him. According to Gulzar- ‘Not Rajesh Khanna but Kishore Kumar was the first choice for the film Anand. But a few days before the shooting started, when we saw Kishore Kumar completely bald, we were all shocked. Kishore Kumar came to the office bald and entered while dancing and singing. Dancing in front of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he asked, what will you do now Rishi?’

After this, Hrishikesh Mukherjee had to finalize an actor in a hurry, so Rajesh Khanna got a place in the film. Gulzar had said about Kishore Kumar doing this- ‘I have not seen any such person who would be ready to do this.’ Let me tell you, Gulzar has written the dialogues of the superhit film Anand. The film also received the Filmfare Award in the year 1972.