When Lalu Yadav started calling Nitish Kumar as Hanuman, the auditorium was filled with applause

Journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai asked him why he stood by Nitish after falling from the Jamaat. Lalu protested that Nitish did not fall. However, he also said that he stood by Nitish because he had to pick up again.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav is known for his unique style. In the interview, when he was asked about Nitish Kumar joining the opposition camp, he said that the Bihar CM entered the enemy’s camp and reported us by kicking. He had gone to the opposition to get their secrets.

In an interview on Aaj Tak in 2015, Lalu described Nitish as Hanuman and said that as Bajrang Bali had entered Lanka to seek distinction. There he took the secret of the enemy, found Sita Maa and burnt Lanka by setting fire to his tail. Similarly, Nitish went to the enemy’s camp. There he penetrated and then came back after demolishing it like Hanuman ji.

Referring to LK Advani, he said that he is a social man. He also attends weddings of opposition leaders. He said that he was opposed to Advani. He was the one who arrested Advani, but social things are different. They come to the wedding because they feel that I should not arrest them again.

When he was asked why did you invite Narendra Modi to your daughter’s wedding, he said that if he had not invited, he would have said that Lalu is not a political man. The journalist asked him whether he had called Modi as a PM or as a servant, Lalu said that he had invited him as a leader. There is no politics in this. He jokingly said that he was sitting on one side of Modi and Mulayam on the other. He had a message that he was between the two Yadavs. If you stay well then you will be able to walk.