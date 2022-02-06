When Lata Mangeshkar interviewed Kishore kumar, know the story of their first meet | Kishore Kumar used to charge one rupee less than Lata Mangeshkar, know here the interesting story of their first meeting

Lata Mangeshkar had interviewed Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar both had a lot of respect for each other. This is the reason why Lata Mangeshkar agreed to interview Kishore Kumar for an Indian television program based in New York.

Kishore Kumar- Lata Mangeshkar’s first meeting

When asked about his favorite music director during the interview, he talks about his first meeting with Lata. He said, when I entered the industry – do you remember Lata, how did you and I first meet?

One day we were traveling in the same train. You saw me, I saw you; You landed in Malad, I landed in Malad; You sat in a thong, I sat in a carriage; You reached Bombay Talkies, so did I. You were convinced that I was following you. You (music director) had come with Khemchand Prakash to record the song, and so did I. The film was stubborn.”

performing together on stage

Lata Mangeshkar- Tell me, how do you like performing on stage with me? Just the truth, please.

Kishore Kumar – Sounds great. I’m only worried about one thing, you are very reserved and I am a clown, so I often wonder if I am offending you.

I was an actor before I became a singer

To this, Lata Mangeshkar said, Yes, I cannot run around and sing. So Kishore Kumar said, No, Lata, your style is perfect for you. Since I was an actor before I became a singer, the audience expects me to gesture, dance, and I try to give them double the joy!

