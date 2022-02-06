When Lata Mangeshkar sang in front of Mallika-e-Tarannum Noorjahan, Pakistani legend had predicted this

Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar passed away in the early hours of Sunday. Lata Mangeshkar has sung about 30 thousand songs in a dozen languages ​​in her decade long career. Starting her career as a young girl of just 13 years old, she collaborated with other stalwarts of Indian background music such as Mohammad Rafi, Kishore and Mukesh. In the subsequent generation, he collaborated successfully with new generation singers like Udit Narayan, Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam.

When she was young, Lata was asked to sing in front of the legendary Pakistani singer Noor Jahan. Noor Jahan left India after the India-Pakistan partition. Noor Jahan is recognized as Malika-e-Tarannum. She was the greatest female singer of that time.

Talking to writer and filmmaker Nasreen Munni Kabir about her book In Her Own Voice, she said, “One day, I was on the sets of Badi Maa and Master Vinayak introduced us saying, ‘This is Noorjahan ji. . Sing a song for them. So I sang the raga Jayjaywanti. Then he asked me to sing a film song, so I went to R.C. Boral’s ‘Jeevan Hai Baker Bina Tumhare’ from the film ‘Back’.

She said that while she was singing she remembered her father’s words that if you sing in front of your master, consider yourself as a guru. “So I sang with that thought in mind and they liked my voice. He asked me to practice and said that one day I will be a very good singer.”

Needless to say, Lata not only became “a very good singer”, but she also went on to become one of the finest playback singers to have come out of the Indian subcontinent.

Lata Mangeshkar was not only a legendary singer of India. The fans of his melodious voice were found all over the world. She had the honor of being the first Indian to perform at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall, London. The French government honored him in 2007 with an Officer of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian award.

